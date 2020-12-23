 Skip to main content
5. Teams, athletes speak up
5. Teams, athletes speak up

Cardinals host a virus-delayed opening day against the Pirates

St. Louis Cardinals players wear 'Black Lives Matter' t-shirts during batting practice before their game against the Pittsburgh Pirates to open the virus-delayed baseball season on Friday, July 24, 2020 at Busch Stadium. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

Our nation’s long history of intersecting moments between sports and society added another important chapter as teams navigated discussions about racial injustice, police brutality and civil rights following the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Athletes found ways to speak out on and off the field, whether it was participating in peaceful protests or taking knees during national anthems. A wave of action that included NASCAR banning the display of confederate flags at races and leagues pledging to fund diversity initiatives included multiple local examples of area teams taking a stand. Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler and pitcher Jack Flaherty joined peers across the league who decided to not play on Jackie Robinson Day. The Cardinals, wearing Black Lives Matter shirts, participated in a display of unity before a game. The Blues and Cardinals released a joint statement condemning racism. At Mizzou, student athletes marched for social justice and held a voter registration drive. The St. Louis University men’s basketball team added a unity patch to its uniform. In December, a semi truck filled with pandemic protection gear, baseball supplies and food made multiple stops in St. Louis to help underserved communities on behalf of the Player Alliance, a group of former and active Black major league baseball players.

