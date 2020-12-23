Our nation’s long history of intersecting moments between sports and society added another important chapter as teams navigated discussions about racial injustice, police brutality and civil rights following the deaths of Breonna Taylor, George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, and the police shooting of Jacob Blake. Athletes found ways to speak out on and off the field, whether it was participating in peaceful protests or taking knees during national anthems. A wave of action that included NASCAR banning the display of confederate flags at races and leagues pledging to fund diversity initiatives included multiple local examples of area teams taking a stand. Cardinals outfielder Dexter Fowler and pitcher Jack Flaherty joined peers across the league who decided to not play on Jackie Robinson Day. The Cardinals, wearing Black Lives Matter shirts, participated in a display of unity before a game. The Blues and Cardinals released a joint statement condemning racism. At Mizzou, student athletes marched for social justice and held a voter registration drive. The St. Louis University men’s basketball team added a unity patch to its uniform. In December, a semi truck filled with pandemic protection gear, baseball supplies and food made multiple stops in St. Louis to help underserved communities on behalf of the Player Alliance, a group of former and active Black major league baseball players.
5. Teams, athletes speak up
Related to this story
Most Popular
The New Baden barbecue restaurant A Fine Swine BBQ and its Mount Vernon spinoff closed in November, ending a four-year run. Owner and pitmaste…
In a normal year, losing one of the NHL's elite scorers twice due to shoulder problems would be the top story. But 2020 was no normal year.
It was a made-for-TV murder involving a reality TV family.
The year 2020 was barely 20 minutes old when St. Louis police found two men shot to death in a car near Benton Park. “It was every caliber goi…
Q: Any chance Kolten Wong returns to the Cardinals?
The up-and-down flight path for leasing St. Louis Lambert International Airport to a private operator is grounded again, perhaps for good. Wil…
Nearly 700 people waited outside HCI Alternatives in Collinsville at 7 a.m. on Jan. 1 for the first chance to legally buy marijuana for the pl…
Pueblo Nuevo Mexican Restaurant & Cantina in Hazelwood closed in late October after 37 years. "We have laughed, cried, ate, drank, danced,…
Mayor Lyda Krewson appeared ready to seek reelection, even as her first term covered a tumultuous four years at City Hall and on the streets.