5. The Pisa Group Inc.

Description: The Pisa Group is a nationwide call center company specializing in outbound customer retention and inbound customer support services, primarily for the newspaper industry. In 1989, The Pisa Group was founded with seven part-time telemarketers and one newspaper account. Today, our company serves more than 200 clients throughout the United States. In 2009, we expanded our outbound customer retention services to include inbound call centers offering inbound customer support for clients who desire to outsource to a domestic partner with a comprehensive understanding of customer support and sales. Today, The Pisa Group is comprised of seven full-time call centers, four of which are dedicated to outbound customer retention and two blended sales and support centers in the greater St Louis area, along with a state-of-the-art customer support center located just outside Dallas, Texas. Along with six of our seven call centers, we also maintain two corporate facilities in the St. Louis area, our main headquarters in St. Charles and our southern location in south county.

Sector: Call centers

Headquarters: St. Charles

Year Founded: 1989

Employees: 425

Website: thepisagroup.com

