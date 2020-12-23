5. Westminster’s O’Meara shatters diving standard

Westminster's Margo O'Meara made a big splash in February, at least in a manner of speaking.
O'Meara broke the Missouri girls diving state record, which had stood since 1991, by an eye-popping 110 points when she won the Class 1 championship at St. Peters Rec-Plex.
Then a junior, O'Meara scored 636.50 points to better the long-standing mark of 523.50 established 29 years earlier by Julie Grimmer of Nerinx Hall. Grimmer was on hand to watch her record fall and embraced O'Meara near the medal stand.
“To do it at state is just incredible,” O’Meara said. “I was trying not to focus too much on the scores and just focus on hitting each dive. But coming out with the record is awesome.”
Signed to compete at Duke University, O'Meara has won three state championships and will try to become Missouri's first four-time girls diving state champion in February.