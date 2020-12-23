 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5. Westminster’s O’Meara shatters diving standard
0 comments

5. Westminster’s O’Meara shatters diving standard

  • 0
Subscribe for $29/year
Class 1 State Diving

Westminster's Margo O'Meara stands on the podium after winning state diving, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at the St. Peters Rec-Plex in St. Peters, Mo. Michael Gulledge, Special to STLhighschoolsports.com

Westminster's Margo O'Meara made a big splash in February, at least in a manner of speaking.

O'Meara broke the Missouri girls diving state record, which had stood since 1991, by an eye-popping 110 points when she won the Class 1 championship at St. Peters Rec-Plex.

Then a junior, O'Meara scored 636.50 points to better the long-standing mark of 523.50 established 29 years earlier by Julie Grimmer of Nerinx Hall. Grimmer was on hand to watch her record fall and embraced O'Meara near the medal stand.

“To do it at state is just incredible,” O’Meara said. “I was trying not to focus too much on the scores and just focus on hitting each dive. But coming out with the record is awesome.”

Signed to compete at Duke University, O'Meara has won three state championships and will try to become Missouri's first four-time girls diving state champion in February.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A Fine Swine BBQ
Online

A Fine Swine BBQ

The New Baden barbecue restaurant A Fine Swine BBQ and its Mount Vernon spinoff closed in November, ending a four-year run. Owner and pitmaste…

Online

4. Vladi’s shoulder

In a normal year, losing one of the NHL's elite scorers twice due to shoulder problems would be the top story. But 2020 was no normal year.

Homicides soar
Online

Homicides soar

The year 2020 was barely 20 minutes old when St. Louis police found two men shot to death in a car near Benton Park. “It was every caliber goi…

Airport lease stalls
Online

Airport lease stalls

The up-and-down flight path for leasing St. Louis Lambert International Airport to a private operator is grounded again, perhaps for good. Wil…

Krewson bows out
Online

Krewson bows out

Mayor Lyda Krewson appeared ready to seek reelection, even as her first term covered a tumultuous four years at City Hall and on the streets.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports