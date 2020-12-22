 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5. What a weekend
0 comments

5. What a weekend

  • 0
Subscribe for $29/year
All Stars Shine at the Enterprise Center

Mascots surround St. Louis Blues mascot, Louie, after he scored a goal in the final seconds during the mascot game before the start of the NHL All Star game on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

When it comes to marquee sporting events, St. Louis knows how to put on a show. The 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend of Jan. 23-25 was no exception.

It started Thursday at the Blues/NHL Alumni game at Centene Community Ice Center when Red Berenson — 80 years young — scored a goal much to the delight of the overflow crowd.

The skills contest Friday at Enterprise Center was a blast, highlighted by cameo appearances from Blues legends as well as Jordan Binnington’s victory in the goalie “Save Streak” competition. Binnington’s 15-minute press conference afterward was a tour de force from the “Do I Look Nervous?” guy, including him saying the league “shut down” his plan to use the sexually explicit “Pony” by Genuwine as his introduction song.

The actual All-Star Game Saturday wasn’t all that exciting, particularly after the Central Division squad (and its four Blues) was eliminated early. But the Team USA vs. Team Canada 3-on-3 contest was entertaining. And throughout the weekend, a Fan Fair at Union Station drew big crowds and was dubbed the most successful in the history of the event.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A Fine Swine BBQ
Online

A Fine Swine BBQ

The New Baden barbecue restaurant A Fine Swine BBQ and its Mount Vernon spinoff closed in November, ending a four-year run. Owner and pitmaste…

Cardinals offense
Online

Cardinals offense

Q: It's no secret the Cardinals need to upgrade their offense, but haven't we been talking about this since Albert Pujols left? Players have c…

Molina and Wainwright
Online

Molina and Wainwright

Q: Reports are that Yadier Molina only wants $10 million for 2021 and an option for 2022, but the Cardinals have been unyielding. Also, they h…

Mizzou bowl
Online

Mizzou bowl

Q: Which bowl game would be best for Mizzou football? What's your read on their season after the Georgia thumping?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports