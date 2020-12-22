5. What a weekend

When it comes to marquee sporting events, St. Louis knows how to put on a show. The 2020 NHL All-Star Weekend of Jan. 23-25 was no exception.
It started Thursday at the Blues/NHL Alumni game at Centene Community Ice Center when Red Berenson — 80 years young — scored a goal much to the delight of the overflow crowd.
The skills contest Friday at Enterprise Center was a blast, highlighted by cameo appearances from Blues legends as well as Jordan Binnington’s victory in the goalie “Save Streak” competition. Binnington’s 15-minute press conference afterward was a tour de force from the “Do I Look Nervous?” guy, including him saying the league “shut down” his plan to use the sexually explicit “Pony” by Genuwine as his introduction song.
The actual All-Star Game Saturday wasn’t all that exciting, particularly after the Central Division squad (and its four Blues) was eliminated early. But the Team USA vs. Team Canada 3-on-3 contest was entertaining. And throughout the weekend, a Fan Fair at Union Station drew big crowds and was dubbed the most successful in the history of the event.