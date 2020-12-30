NBA commissioner Adam Silver told reporters last week that he’d be open to NBA expansion. The league could sure use the cash, be it from the new team’s entry fee to all the profits from having 82 more games each season. We won’t be naïve here. Naturally, Seattle is the frontrunner for the next new team. And Las Vegas recently got an NHL and NFL team. But why can’t we hope that 2021 is the year St. Louis makes its move toward the NBA? Even if it’s not via expansion, perhaps the economy could force a smaller franchise (Memphis?) to move in the coming year or years?
Of course, it’s all about who the St. Louis ownership group would be. Dr. Richard Chaifetz checks all the boxes — he’s tried to be part of a sports ownership group before, he’s invested in the city of St. Louis, and he loves the game of basketball (just watch him courtside for his beloved Billikens). And there already is professional sports momentum in St. Louis with the new Major League Soccer team downtown.