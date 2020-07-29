50. Amitech Solutions
50. Amitech Solutions

Description: Amitech is a leading health care data analytics and management consulting firm. We are making a big dent in health care, leveraging the true value of data analytics to help payers and providers create extraordinary value and thrive in this world of change. We believe in informed health care for better health.

Sector: Health care data analytics

Headquarters: St. Louis

Year Founded: 1999

Employees: 94

Website: amitechsolutions.com

