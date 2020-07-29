50. City of Wentzville
0 comments

50. City of Wentzville

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Description: The City of Wentzville is one of the fastest growing cities in the state of Missouri. What comes with working for our city is an opportunity to be a part of and help shape that growth for many years to come. We have had many opportunities for professional growth and promotions throughout this growth period. This has created a culture that allows employees to learn and be creative through that rapid change.

Sector: Local government

Headquarters: Wentzville

Year Founded: 1855

Employees: 299

Website: wentzvillemo.org

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Recording of County Executive Sam Page and Lt. Col. Troy Doyle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports