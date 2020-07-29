51. ThreeBridge Solutions
Description: ThreeBridge provides talent, training and advice to Fortune 500 companies through solutions that include: business transformation, enterprise cloud, digital, smart data, and boom lab, our junior consultant development program. We support over 150 clients across 10 markets and continue to strengthen our capabilities through organic market growth and strategic acquisitions.

Sector: Management and IT consulting

Headquarters: Minneapolis

Year Founded: 2009

Employees: 497

Website: threebridge.com

