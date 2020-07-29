52. TWM Inc.

Description: TWM solves clients’ challenges in civil and structural engineering, land surveying and other geospatial services. Clients include public and private sector entities in Missouri, Illinois, Tennessee, and across the U.S. in a variety of markets, including transportation, government, infrastructure, health care, education and land development. We consistently deliver cost-effective, innovative and sensible solutions to the design challenges facing our clients. Our staff is passionate about solving clients’ problems and cares deeply about providing them with exceptional service. Much of our work comes from repeat business built on a solid reputation for being able to get the job done right.
Sector: Engineering
Headquarters: Swansea
Year Founded: 1946
Employees: 109
Website: twm-inc.com
