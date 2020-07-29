54. Sunset Transportation
54. Sunset Transportation

Description: Sunset Transportation isn't just another 3PL. We are driven by the right-size fit for each business, using all levels of global and domestic supply chain resources and services. Our culture allows customers to feel like family, while offering advanced TMS solutions, reporting and shipment reliability. Our approach is simple: through analysis of historical shipping data, we identify opportunities for optimization, service improvement and technology enhancements. All this is done with five promises we make to every customer, every day: savings, visibility, data-driven decisions, continuous improvement and relationships. Sunset is the right size 3PL.

Sector: Third party logistics

Headquarters: St Louis

Year Founded: 1989

Employees: 147

Website: sunsettrans.com

