55. Object Computing Inc.

Description: Object Computing Inc. is a modern consulting company that takes businesses from insights to outcomes using breakthrough technology. Business leaders partner with OCI to reimagine what’s possible, unlock transformative value, and do far more with less. Visit objectcomputing.com to learn more.
Sector: Custom software development and consulting
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1993
Employees: 150
Website: objectcomputing.com
