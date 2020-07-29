56. Provident Behavioral Health

Description: Provident Behavioral Health makes a measurable difference in the lives of those we serve by providing excellent behavioral health services for anyone who needs them, particularly people who may not be able to access services otherwise. We strive to build brighter futures by participating in state-level advocacy, and by offering individual, family and group therapy; psychiatric services for kids and adults; crisis services for people with urgent needs through 24/7 crisis hotlines and suicide prevention programming; high-quality after-school programs for elementary-age kids, and residential care for senior ladies at our Mary Ryder Home. All programs are designed to improve the mental well-being of those we serve. Our programs are high-quality, with accreditation from The Joint Commission and the American Association of Suicidology, and licensures from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri Department of Mental Health.
Sector: Nonprofit
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1860
Employees: 116
Website: providentstl.org
