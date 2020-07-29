57. Dodge Moving & Storage

Description: Dodge Moving and Storage is a full-service relocation company with over a century of experience specializing in the transportation and storage of household goods, electronics, high-value products, office/industrial equipment, record storage and asset management.
The growth of Dodge in our industry is a direct result of a building trust in the community with sound business practices. Dodge is a quality driven company. We offer competitive pricing, ethical sales people, quality trained labor, award winning drivers and dedicated employees. To measure success, we survey our customers for honest feedback and act on it, both good and bad. Our quality team meets monthly to review results. Corrective action is taken where necessary and accolades and incentives given to those who went above and beyond for our customers. We realize that our business depends on the customer’s willingness to recommend us to others and that can only happen if we honor our promises.
Sector: Moving and storage transportation
Headquarters: Earth City
Year Founded: 1902
Employees: 87
Website: www.dodgemoving.com
