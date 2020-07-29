58. The Lipton Group Inc.

Description: The Lipton Group is a third generation family-owned real estate company based in St. Louis. Since 1957, The Lipton family has owned, managed and developed a wide range of commercial real estate to include apartment communities, retail centers, office buildings, condominiums and storage facilities. Our employees, from every level, understand that attention to detail means that resident service comes first. Considerable attention is devoted to the physical appearance of the properties, and detailed programs are established to provide thorough preventative maintenance and prompt response to residents’ needs. Because of this approach, we have consistently delivered exceptional living experiences to our residents.
Sector: Property management
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1957
Employees: 71
Website: liptongroup.com
