59. Veterans Care Coordination
59. Veterans Care Coordination

Description: One in three seniors in this country is a veteran or surviving spouse of a veteran. These heroes — our fathers, mothers, spouses, friends — may be eligible for a unique benefit through the VA called “Aid and Attendance.” This benefit provides funding to help keep loved ones safe and comfortable with home care or in an assisted living environment. Millions of qualifying veterans and families go without Aid and Attendance — simply because of a lack of information or a lack of help. We’re here to ensure that veterans receive the benefits they’ve earned. We strive to assist veterans during this process, with the same honor and integrity with which they have served our country.

Sector: Coordinate home care services for veterans

Headquarters: Lake Saint Louis

Year Founded: 2011

Employees: 51

Website: vcchc.com

