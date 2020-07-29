6. Helmkamp Construction Co.
6. Helmkamp Construction Co.

Description: Helmkamp Construction Co. is a specialty general contractor located in the St. Louis metro area since 1938. Helmkamp strives to be the builder of choice for the repeat professional buyer of construction. We serve the industrial, building and life science markets and have provided contracted and self-performed work for our customers in 25 states.

Sector: General contractor

Headquarters: East Alton

Year Founded: 1938

Employees: 52

Website: helmkamp.com

