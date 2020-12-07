6-man rotation

Q: If the season is a full 162 games, how will that affect the number of innings pitched by Jack Flaherty, Miles Mikolas, Jordan Hicks and Kwang-hyun Kim? Do you think there will be any experimenting with six-man rotations or other ways to limit innings?
A: There will be a lot of experimenting. Every team in baseball is on alert for workloads in the coming season for their pitchers and how much of a jump is too much. They don't want their pitchers to see a tripling of innings from a shortened year to a full year. So to address that you're going to see de facto six-man rotations and swingmen in the bullpen. It's entirely possible the Cardinals get starts from Carlos Martinez and Alex Reyes and Daniel Ponce de Leon and Austin Gomber subbing in for members of the rotation or filling the middle innings to really monitor and spread the innings so that there isn't an arm or two or three that goes from 50 to 200.
