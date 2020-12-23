 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
6. New soccer team gets busy
0 comments

6. New soccer team gets busy

  • 0
Subscribe for $29/year
St. Louis City SC announces name, crest, colors

Nancy Celedon, the 'astronaut' mascot at the City Museum, models a St. Louis City SC scarf for staff members during a promotional tour for the newly named MLS soccer club on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. The team, set to play its first game in 2023, announced the name, crest and colors. Multiple caravans of soccer staff members rolled through the city giving away the bags and taking pictures of fans. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

The wait to watch St. Louis’ Major League Soccer expansion team take the field — or is it pitch? — got one year longer when the team and the league announced a pandemic-caused delay to 2023. That did not stop the MLS4TheLou ownership group from advancing the ball in other areas. Reveals included the team name — St. Louis City SC — along with team colors — City Red, River Blue, Arch Steel Grey and Energy Yellow — plus a team crest. Sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel headlined a series of hires. Construction progress continues on the downtown stadium site, which is on schedule for the rescheduled home opener.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

A Fine Swine BBQ
Online

A Fine Swine BBQ

The New Baden barbecue restaurant A Fine Swine BBQ and its Mount Vernon spinoff closed in November, ending a four-year run. Owner and pitmaste…

Online

4. Vladi’s shoulder

In a normal year, losing one of the NHL's elite scorers twice due to shoulder problems would be the top story. But 2020 was no normal year.

Homicides soar
Online

Homicides soar

The year 2020 was barely 20 minutes old when St. Louis police found two men shot to death in a car near Benton Park. “It was every caliber goi…

Airport lease stalls
Online

Airport lease stalls

The up-and-down flight path for leasing St. Louis Lambert International Airport to a private operator is grounded again, perhaps for good. Wil…

Krewson bows out
Online

Krewson bows out

Mayor Lyda Krewson appeared ready to seek reelection, even as her first term covered a tumultuous four years at City Hall and on the streets.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports