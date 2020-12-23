The wait to watch St. Louis’ Major League Soccer expansion team take the field — or is it pitch? — got one year longer when the team and the league announced a pandemic-caused delay to 2023. That did not stop the MLS4TheLou ownership group from advancing the ball in other areas. Reveals included the team name — St. Louis City SC — along with team colors — City Red, River Blue, Arch Steel Grey and Energy Yellow — plus a team crest. Sporting director Lutz Pfannenstiel headlined a series of hires. Construction progress continues on the downtown stadium site, which is on schedule for the rescheduled home opener.
6. New soccer team gets busy
