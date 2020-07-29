6. Panda Restaurant Group
0 comments

6. Panda Restaurant Group

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months

Description: Panda Restaurant Group, parent company of Panda Express, Panda Inn and Hibachi-San, delivers exceptional Asian dining experiences while building an organization where people are inspired to better their lives. We are family-owned with about 2,200 locations worldwide and employ over 40,000 employees. Whether through sharing good food with guests or providing opportunities for professional and personal growth with associates, all are embraced in a genuine family environment that is uniquely Panda.

Sector: Restaurant

Headquarters: Rosemead, California

Year Founded: 1973

Employees: 40,469

Website: www.pandarg.com

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Recording of County Executive Sam Page and Lt. Col. Troy Doyle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports