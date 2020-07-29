6. Panda Restaurant Group

Description: Panda Restaurant Group, parent company of Panda Express, Panda Inn and Hibachi-San, delivers exceptional Asian dining experiences while building an organization where people are inspired to better their lives. We are family-owned with about 2,200 locations worldwide and employ over 40,000 employees. Whether through sharing good food with guests or providing opportunities for professional and personal growth with associates, all are embraced in a genuine family environment that is uniquely Panda.
Sector: Restaurant
Headquarters: Rosemead, California
Year Founded: 1973
Employees: 40,469
Website: www.pandarg.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!