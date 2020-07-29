60. Rodgers Townsend

Description: Rodgers Townsend is a creative growth agency. We believe creativity is an accelerant for growth and when applied with strategic precision, the most powerful force in business. So in every strategy brief lies a dare. A what if that invites clients to conspire with us — to create work to delight any and all who meet it in an increasingly sharable world. We promise to challenge what’s expected, demand better than best practice and execute emotion-evoking ideas to supercharge growth. Since 2006, we’ve been a proud member of DDB global network and Omnicom (NYSE: OMC). Our key clients include AT&T, State Farm, Smoothie King, Spectrum Brands, Luxco Spirits and Schnucks Markets.
Sector: Advertising
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1996
Employees: 60
Website: rodgerstownsend.com
