62. Hughes Leahy Karlovic Inc.

Description: This is a fast-paced, ever-changing business, and we live for it. We’re driven by the challenge of identifying and changing audience behavior through deeply integrated digital brand experiences. The changing context in which we experience the world gives us a continuous stream of data to inform how we provide solutions for our clients.
Established in 1977, HLK is a creative and technology agency that builds insight-driven brand experiences designed to change behavior and shape belief.
HLK currently has 150 employees serving over 27 clients with one office location in downtown St. Louis.
We are 100% owned by four partners: Alison Berry, Ben Bocklage, Eric Karlovic and Joe Leahy. Each partner is actively involved in the day-to-day management of the agency. There are no silent partners, investors or holding companies to compromise our ability to serve our clients as well as possible.
Sector: Advertising agency
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1977
Employees: 150
Website: hlkagency.com
