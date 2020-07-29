63. St. Louis Cold Drawn LLC
63. St. Louis Cold Drawn LLC

Description: St. Louis Cold Drawn is a manufacturer of cold-drawn steel bars. We take raw material from steel mills and, without the application of heat, precision draw the steel through dies in order to enhance the diameter tolerance, mechanical properties, and surface quality of the steel. The resulting cold-drawn bars are sold to companies that turn these bars into anything from stabilizer bars and struts in cars to agitator bars in washing machines.

Sector: Metal products

Headquarters: St. Louis

Year Founded: 1971

Employees: 60

