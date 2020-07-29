65. Kforce

Description: Kforce (Nasdaq: KFRC) is a professional staffing services and solutions firm that specializes in the areas of technology and finance/accounting. Each year, our network of over 50 offices and two national recruiting centers provides opportunities for 36,000 highly skilled professionals who work with over 4,000 clients, including 70% of the Fortune 100.
Founded in 1962, our name stands for KnowledgeForce which describes the customer-centric Kforce knowledge process that delivers high-touch, relationship-driven results backed by progressive technologies. At Kforce, our promise is to deliver great results through strategic partnership and knowledge sharing. Visit our newsroom for the latest Kforce news and media resources.
Sector: Staffing services and solutions
Headquarters: Tampa, Florida
Year Founded: 1962
Employees: 2,364
Website: kforce.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!