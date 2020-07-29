66. Case Engineering Inc.
66. Case Engineering Inc.

Description: Case Engineering provides mechanical, electrical, plumbing, structural, and fire protection consulting design and/or design-build services. All projects are the responsibility of the firm’s principals. Senior-level commitment keeps projects focused and contributes to the success of each project and to the success of our clients.

Sector: Engineering

Headquarters: Fenton

Year Founded: 1995

Employees: 72

Website: caseengineeringinc.com

