66. Case Engineering Inc.

Description: Case Engineering provides mechanical, electrical, plumbing, structural, and fire protection consulting design and/or design-build services. All projects are the responsibility of the firm’s principals. Senior-level commitment keeps projects focused and contributes to the success of each project and to the success of our clients.
Sector: Engineering
Headquarters: Fenton
Year Founded: 1995
Employees: 72
Website: caseengineeringinc.com
