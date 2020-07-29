67. Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions Inc.
67. Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions Inc.

Description: Focal Pointe Outdoor Solutions Inc. is a full-service, high-end commercial and residential landscape company in the St. Louis Metropolitan area. Since 1998 we have been providing quality land care services at prominent locations in the area, such as Busch Stadium and the Edward Jones world headquarters. Services provided to these and many other clients include design, installation and maintenance of landscape, full-service gardening, irrigation and lighting, flower design and care, turf management, and snow removal.

Sector: Landscaping and lawn maintenance

Headquarters: Caseyville

Year Founded: 1998

Employees: 159

