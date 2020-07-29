68. Dielmann Sotheby's International Realty


Description: Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty is an affiliate of Sotheby’s International Realty, an international collection of real estate companies chosen for their history and reputation for providing a high level of client service. The mission and culture of Dielmann Sotheby’s International Realty is built around these three tenets: passion, experience and reputation, which guide our business.

Sector: Agents/brokers

Headquarters: Clayton

Year Founded: 2005

Employees: 114

Website: dielmannsothebysrealty.com

