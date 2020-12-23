7. BattleHawks rise and fall

Professional wrestling kingpin Vince McMahon’s second attempt to create a competitor to the NFL was a smash success in the city The Shield abandoned — until the pandemic shuttered the league and its most successful team. The St. Louis BattleHawks were 3-2 and tied atop the East Division when play stopped due to the virus, which later led to McMahon punting on his football project. Again. Fans who flocked to the BattleHawks as a way to prove to the world that St. Louis’ support of pro football was plentiful for a team not owned by Stan Kroenke found reasons to stick around once the "Kroenke (Stinks!)" chants faded. Time will tell if the new XFL owners, one of which is another professional wrestling kingpin, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, will get another version of the BattleHawks up and running. Reviving the St. Louis team would seem like a no-brainer. So would bringing back team president Kurt Hunzeker. The BattleHawks led the eight-team league in tickets sold, per-game attendance, merchandise sales and social media followers.
Ka-Kaw!