7 defensemen

Q: Why did the Blues dress seven defensemen a couple of games ago.
A: Craig Berube said it was because he thought that they would need help on the penalty kill that game. I think they also were looking for a chance to get Jake Walman in the lineup without risking being caught short. And Kyle Clifford was only going to play five minutes, so why not? Of course, then Robert Thomas got hurt and it all got scrambled.
One thing to give the Blues credit for in that game: Despite having 10 forwards and the lines being retooled constantly, they didn't get called for too many men on the ice. You have to take positives when you can.