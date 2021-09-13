7. Get a hobby Sep 13, 2021 8 hrs ago 0 {{featured_button_text}} Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Make yourself busier when your kid leaves the nest, so you're not sitting around wondering how your child is doing all day long. 0 comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Online TED SIMMONS, Catcher Sep 8, 2021 Played for St. Louis Cardinals: 1968-1980 Reader-rewards Reader Rewards: See a show at the J. Scheidegger Center for the Arts Aug 24, 2021 Online Dead & Company Sep 10, 2021 Here are a few of our staff picks for the coming week. Online 3 Doors Down, Chayce Beckham Sep 10, 2021 Here are a few of our staff picks for the coming week. Online Harry Styles, Jenny Lewis Sep 10, 2021 Here are a few of our staff picks for the coming week. Reader-rewards Reader Rewards: Big Game Giveaway Aug 19, 2021 Online Jonas Brothers, Kelsea Ballerini Sep 3, 2021 Here are a few of our staff picks for the coming week. Online ‘The Ville: Avengeance!’ Sep 3, 2021 Here are a few of our staff picks for the coming week. Online Going out in a post-9/11 world Sep 10, 2021 Twenty years ago, when we first witnessed the planes hitting the Twin Towers, our lives were changed forever. Little did we know at the time, … Online Throwback Thursday: Tech institutions emerge in St. Louis Sep 2, 2021 Two linchpins of St. Louis' technology ecosystem, the Capital Innovators accelerator fund and the T-Rex technology accelerator, were launched …