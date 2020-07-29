7. Missouri Baptist University

Description: Missouri Baptist University is a Christ-centered university located in St. Louis. The university offers more than 40 undergraduate degrees; graduate degrees in education, business, religion, health and sport sciences, and criminal justice; online degrees; and two doctoral programs. In addition to its 66-acre west St. Louis County campus, the university offers degree programs at 10 regional learning centers throughout St. Louis, in Southern Illinois and online. The university is committed to enriching its students’ lives spiritually, intellectually and professionally, and to preparing students to serve in a global and culturally diverse society.
Sector: College/university
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1964
Employees: 869
Interesting Facts: The campus and community thrive because of a culture of the intentional faith that pervades the University. When St. Louis Baptist leaders set out to form a Christian university in St. Louis, they were determined to build up Christian leaders in the St. Louis area to become influencers in their respective communities and careers. MBU promotes the involvement of professors living out their faith in and outside the classroom as the University believes it grants an authenticity to the message and truth of their faith.
MBU’s first extension site in Moscow Mills, Missouri, opened in 1996 for nontraditional students in rural areas to pursue degrees, which would lead to 10 regional learning centers across Missouri and Illinois as well as flourishing online programs at the undergraduate and graduate levels. It is through these programs that give students the perseverance and passion for long-term goals?and can bring working adults, non-traditional students to not only to return to school after years away but to succeed.
Benefits:
1) Missouri Baptist University provides full-time employees comprehensive medical and dental plans which cover the individual’s premiums at 100 percent, and a voluntary vision plan is available. Life insurance, long-term disability, and long-term care are also provided.
2) MBU participates in a notable retirement program. If eligible employees contribute a minimum of 5 percent of their salary, MBU will make a matching contribution of 10 percent.
3) Employees who have worked full time for one year and their dependents may enroll in undergraduate courses for free, and employees are eligible for 50 percent tuition concession for graduate courses.
4) Employees have substantial time off with vacation, sick days, and nine paid holidays (in addition to spring break and Christmas break per department requirements).
5) Employees receive free membership to MBU’s new Sports and Recreation Complex, offering access to an indoor track, a state-of the-art training and fitness center, and free fitness classes.
Purpose: To teach, empower, and inspire students for service and lifelong learning.
Vision: Through its curricula and classroom experiences, the university seeks to develop and nurture diversity because it strengthens the organization, promotes creative problem solving, and enriches us all. The goal is to present materials and activities that are respectful of diverse groups including, but not limited to, race, gender, color, national or ethnic origin, age, qualified disability, military service, learning differences, or socioeconomic status.
Mission: Missouri Baptist University is an evangelical Christian, liberal arts institution and has as its purpose the offering of programs of study leading to professional certificates, undergraduate degrees, and graduate degrees in an environment where academic excellence is emphasized and a Biblically based Christian perspective is maintained. The University is committed to enriching its students' lives spiritually, intellectually, and professionally, and to prepare students to serve in a globally and culturally
Company Values:
Core Value 1
We are serious and intentional about our Christian faith.
Core Value 2
We will freely and responsibly search for truth.
Core Value 3
We strive for excellence.
Core Value 4
We believe in the importance and cultivation of character.
Core Value 5
We believe in social change through service and leadership.
