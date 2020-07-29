7. The Simon Law Firm P.C.
7. The Simon Law Firm P.C.

Description: At The Simon Law Firm P.C. our mission is to provide the highest-quality legal services with integrity, professionalism and respect for our clients and the greater community. Our firm consistently achieves some of the largest verdicts and settlements in the state of Missouri, and we are regularly covered in the press for cases ranging from personal injury to intellectual property to consumer fraud. Our attorneys have received numerous awards from local, state and national organizations for their trial and appellate work.

Sector: Law firm

Headquarters: St. Louis

Year Founded: 2000

Employees: 60

Website: simonlawpc.com

