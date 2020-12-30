Of all the time-honored traditions in college football, this is the step-granddaddy of them all — some deserving team getting left out of the College Football Playoff.
Some years, you could make the case for two of the teams left out. And seemingly annually, there’s also that fun undefeated team from a smaller conference that some people say could battle with the big boys but always ends up out of the playoff and in some Wednesday bowl against a 7-5 Big 12 team.
Just make it an eight-team playoff. We all promise not to be as whiny about the “ninth” team that doesn’t make it in each year.