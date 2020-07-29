72. Lutheran High School South

Description: With a strong focus on Christian education, 23 sprawling acres of campus, and plans to break ground on a $24 million building, Lutheran High School South’s future is bright. A recent change in administration has breathed new life into this iconic St. Louis high school rooted in tradition. Faculty and staff work as a team for the good of the mission — doing what’s best for high schoolers. Lutheran South delivers the best overall high school experience in the area. From academic rigor, to faith formation, and lifelong friendships, Lancers flourish in the coed private school setting. Faculty prides itself on serving a wide variety of learning needs in a Christian atmosphere preparing students for university work. The student body is proud to be economically, racially and learning-style diverse. Students are reminded daily they are a child of God loved and saved by Jesus. Flex-mod offers one of the most unique schedules in the area by giving students a more college-like setting including no bells and time off throughout the day.
Sector: Private high school
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 1957
Employees: 63
Website: lslancers.org
