73. Store Supply Warehouse, LLC
73. Store Supply Warehouse, LLC

Description: For over 20 years, Store Supply Warehouse has been the premier source for retail store fixtures, supplies and displays. We pride ourselves on our commitment to always provide superior customer service and affordable products that appeal to a wide range of retail needs. Our merchandise is stocked in each of our five warehouse locations: St. Louis; Sparks, Nevada; Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania; Savannah, Georgia; and Shreveport, Louisiana.

Sector: Wholesale distribution

Headquarters: Bridgeton

Year Founded: 1994

Employees: 165

Website: storesupply.com

