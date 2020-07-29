74. Electro Savings Credit Union
Description: Electro Savings Credit Union was organized in 1941 by the employees of Union Electric, now Ameren. Electro Savings Credit Union is a full-service, not-for-profit financial institution with four St. Louis-area offices located in Maryland Heights, Wildwood, Manchester and South County. The credit union is a member of the Credit Union Shared Branch Network and CO-OP ATM Network. Membership in Electro Savings Credit Union is available to individuals who live or work in St. Louis City and County, St. Charles, Franklin and Jefferson counties in Missouri, and Jersey, Madison, St. Clair and Monroe counties in Illinois. Electro Savings Credit Union also offers business accounts and loans to businesses located in these areas.

Sector: Credit union

Headquarters: St. Louis

Year Founded: 1941

Employees: 64

Website: electrosavings.com

