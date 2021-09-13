 Skip to main content
8. Develop an attitude of curiosity
0 comments

8. Develop an attitude of curiosity

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Madeline Levine

Madeline Levine, author of "Ready or Not."

If your child calls with a problem or concern, ask questions instead of trying to provide a solution. For example, your child calls to say his roommate tested positive for COVID, instead of springing into action, ask what the school is doing. What is he doing? Oftentimes the questions can help the student figure out his own plan of action, according to Madeline Levine, author of "Ready or not: Preparing our kids to thrive in an uncertain and rapidly changing world." 

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Going out in a post-9/11 world
Online

Going out in a post-9/11 world

Twenty years ago, when we first witnessed the planes hitting the Twin Towers, our lives were changed forever. Little did we know at the time, …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News