8. Develop an attitude of curiosity

If your child calls with a problem or concern, ask questions instead of trying to provide a solution. For example, your child calls to say his roommate tested positive for COVID, instead of springing into action, ask what the school is doing. What is he doing? Oftentimes the questions can help the student figure out his own plan of action, according to Madeline Levine, author of "Ready or not: Preparing our kids to thrive in an uncertain and rapidly changing world."