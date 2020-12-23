 Skip to main content
8. Epic All-Star weekend
8. Epic All-Star weekend

All Stars Shine at the Enterprise Center

Blues Ryan O'Reilly looks up in the stands before the start of the NHL All Star game on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at the Enterprise Center. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

Still soaring from the Blues’ Stanley Cup championship, and blissfully unaware of the COVID chaos that was coming, St. Louis and its freshly renovated Enterprise Center kept the good hockey vibes rolling with an unforgettable NHL All-Star weekend that set league records for ticket presales. Highlights included 80-year-old Red Berenson scoring a goal in the alumni game, a ‘Heartland of Hockey’ reunion for Keith Tkachuk and his NHL playing sons Matthew and Brady, plus Blues goalie Jordan Binnington — one of four Blues All-Stars not including coach Craig Berube — dominating the skills challenge. We could not have known it at the time, but it was perhaps the best sports moment of the entire year. At least among the teams we did not both welcome and lose in the same year. Which brings us to ...

4. Vladi’s shoulder

In a normal year, losing one of the NHL's elite scorers twice due to shoulder problems would be the top story. But 2020 was no normal year.

