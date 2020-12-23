Still soaring from the Blues’ Stanley Cup championship, and blissfully unaware of the COVID chaos that was coming, St. Louis and its freshly renovated Enterprise Center kept the good hockey vibes rolling with an unforgettable NHL All-Star weekend that set league records for ticket presales. Highlights included 80-year-old Red Berenson scoring a goal in the alumni game, a ‘Heartland of Hockey’ reunion for Keith Tkachuk and his NHL playing sons Matthew and Brady, plus Blues goalie Jordan Binnington — one of four Blues All-Stars not including coach Craig Berube — dominating the skills challenge. We could not have known it at the time, but it was perhaps the best sports moment of the entire year. At least among the teams we did not both welcome and lose in the same year. Which brings us to ...
8. Epic All-Star weekend
Related to this story
Most Popular
The New Baden barbecue restaurant A Fine Swine BBQ and its Mount Vernon spinoff closed in November, ending a four-year run. Owner and pitmaste…
In a normal year, losing one of the NHL's elite scorers twice due to shoulder problems would be the top story. But 2020 was no normal year.
It was a made-for-TV murder involving a reality TV family.
The year 2020 was barely 20 minutes old when St. Louis police found two men shot to death in a car near Benton Park. “It was every caliber goi…
Q: Any chance Kolten Wong returns to the Cardinals?
The up-and-down flight path for leasing St. Louis Lambert International Airport to a private operator is grounded again, perhaps for good. Wil…
Nearly 700 people waited outside HCI Alternatives in Collinsville at 7 a.m. on Jan. 1 for the first chance to legally buy marijuana for the pl…
Pueblo Nuevo Mexican Restaurant & Cantina in Hazelwood closed in late October after 37 years. "We have laughed, cried, ate, drank, danced,…
Mayor Lyda Krewson appeared ready to seek reelection, even as her first term covered a tumultuous four years at City Hall and on the streets.