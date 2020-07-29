8. First Community Credit Union

Description: First Community Credit Union is owned and operated by its members. This is what distinguishes us from other financial institutions. Members put their money in a variety of savings accounts, and that money, in turn, is lent to members. After operating expenses and reserve requirements are met, loan income is returned to all members in the form of dividends and comprehensive financial services. Those services include deposit accounts such as money management and high-interest checking and loans for homes, cars, recreational vehicles, home improvements personal use and more. We also have a wide variety of convenience services such as online banking, mobile banking and instant-issue debit cards.
Sector: Credit union
Headquarters: Chesterfield
Year Founded: 1934
Employees: 554
Interesting Facts: First Community is 85 years old this year! Established in 1934, First Community was originally Monsanto Credit Union. In the late 1970’s the credit union expanded its field of membership to serve other companies and communities and changed their name to First Community Credit Union in 1983. We can now serve individuals who live or work in the Missouri communities of St. Louis County, St. Louis City, Franklin County, Jefferson County, St. Charles County, Warren County, and the Illinois counties of Madison, Monroe and St. Clair.
Benefits: The credit union offers the following to our Full-Time Employees
•Health and Dental Insurance
•Group Life Insurance
•AD&D Insurance
•Long Term Disability Plan
•Medical and Dependent Care Flex Spending Accounts
•Defined Benefit Pension Plan
•401k Plan
•Earn 1 Sick/Personal day each quarter after his or her 6 month probation period.
•Receive 10 days paid vacation after 1 year of service
•10 paid holidays
•Birthday off with pay
•Milestone Anniversary Day off with pay
Mission: Our primary goal must be to treat our members as members rather than customers.
