8. 'Never Rarely Sometimes Always'
8. 'Never Rarely Sometimes Always'

Never Rarely Sometimes Always"

Sidney Flanigan in "Never Rarely Sometimes Always" 

 Courtesy of Focus Features

One of the year’s quietest but most devastating films looks at the decidedly unempowering experience of existing in a female teenage body — especially one living in rural Pennsylvania who needs an abortion. From director Eliza Hittman, “Never Rarely Sometimes Always” is a tremendous exercise in mood and a beautiful showcase for some up-and-coming talents.

