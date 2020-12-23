 Skip to main content
8. 'Soul'
8. 'Soul'

Soul

Handlers decide where souls are headed in the Pixar animated feature, "Soul."

A legitimate double-feature to pair with his “Inside Out,” Pete Docter’s latest Pixar marvel spins deep existential troubles into a wonderous and wise family film. It’s also, with a glorious rendering of Harlem, one of the best New York movies in years.

