8. USA Mortgage, a Division of DAS Acquisition Company LLC

Description: A subsidiary of DAS Acquisition Company LLC, USA Mortgage continues to open doors as a mortgage industry leader. At USA Mortgage, our mission is the unrelenting pursuit of perfection, and we pride ourselves on the lending excellence and the superior level of service that our status as a mortgage bank enables us to provide.
Sector: Mortgage lending
Headquarters: St. Louis
Year Founded: 2001
Employees: 740
Website: usa-mortgage.com
