If we use one snapshot from the past to capture the perceived potential of the Cardinals’ Alex Reyes, it’s Baseball America’s top-100 prospects list from 2017. Reyes was the No. 4 prospect in all of baseball. And he was the No. 1 pitching prospect in all of baseball. On either side of him in the top-seven were six guys who have since succeeded in the bigs:
- Andrew Benintendi,
- Yoan Moncada,
- Dansby Swanson,
- Gleyber Torres,
- Austin Meadows, and
- Cody Bellinger.
Here’s hoping that 2021 is the year Alex Reyes gets to be Alex Reyes. He’s battled a litany of brutal injuries (and a 2020 preseason bout with COVID), but notched a 3.20 ERA last year in 19 2/3 innings, while striking out 27 batters. Whether he’s a starter or a reliever, let’s just get this guy one full season, can we? And he’s still only 26 years old.