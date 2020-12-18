8th in recruiting

IS EIGHTH IN SEC GOOD ENOUGH?
QUESTION: Good to see Mizzou get a top 20 recruiting class even if it was 20th. However, this was only the 8th recruiting class of SEC teams. Four teams that beat MU were ranked above MU also beat them on the field in 2020. They didn’t play Texas A&M or Ole Miss. They did beat LSU, which had the number 3 ranked class. This year’s recruiting class is a good start being Drinkwitz’s first recruiting class. I hope he is successful in sealing the borders in future years which would lead to more on the field success against the teams that are currently having more success in recruiting.
MATTER: This sounds like picking nits.
It’s hard to find any fault with Drinkwitz for this class. He got eight in-state players and with the few who went elsewhere Mizzou never seemed to have much traction in their recruiting. Don't forget, the staff inherited the NCAA recruiting restrictions. They went weeks without being able to contact their recruits.
Still, Mizzou's average class ranking the last five years was 45 - and this class ranked 25 spots higher. This year's class was 34 spots higher than last year's class. Hard to nitpick with that kind of sudden improvement. Mizzou is not only competing against teams in the SEC for recruits — it’s competing its own past, especially its recent past of struggling to reel in the state’s best players. Gary Pinkel built a winning program when he started to sign the state’s best players. Barry Odom never got there. Drinkwitz is off to a more promising start than either of his predecessors. Since joining the SEC, Mizzou has consistently had the league’s lowest-ranked classes among the 13 public institutions. Eight is a heck of a lot better than 13th.
Also consider, Mizzou signed a higher-ranked class than a lot of programs that have had more recent success on the field: Michigan State, Auburn, Iowa, Penn State, Washington, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, Kentucky.
This class was a smashing success - on signing day. We'll have a better perspective in a few years.
