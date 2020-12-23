 Skip to main content
9. 'Collective'
9. 'Collective'

Collective

Cătălin Tolontan in "Collective"

This piercing Romanian documentary, about corruption in the country’s health care system, is one of the most powerful journalism dramas you’ll see this side of “All the President’s Men.” And unlike any film I can recall, it shifts midway to examine — after an unlikely team of reporters exposes rot within the system — change within the system, following an idealistic insider’s attempts to respond to the journalists’ work.

