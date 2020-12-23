A final request for arbitration from the lawyers representing the Rams and the NFL in their ongoing legal battle with the St. Louis region regarding the Rams' relocation to Los Angeles was batted down in April, when the U.S. Supreme Court decided it would not weigh in on the Rams’ attempts to steer the matter toward private arbitration instead of public court. That decision meant the case that claims the Rams and the NFL violated their own relocation guidelines, among other things, will play out one of two ways. It will either be settled, or it will be decided by a jury trial. Depositions, which are being conducted virtually due to the pandemic, are under way and will continue for months. A trial date has been scheduled for the fall of 2021.
9. NFL Hail Mary rejected
Related to this story
Most Popular
The New Baden barbecue restaurant A Fine Swine BBQ and its Mount Vernon spinoff closed in November, ending a four-year run. Owner and pitmaste…
In a normal year, losing one of the NHL's elite scorers twice due to shoulder problems would be the top story. But 2020 was no normal year.
It was a made-for-TV murder involving a reality TV family.
The year 2020 was barely 20 minutes old when St. Louis police found two men shot to death in a car near Benton Park. “It was every caliber goi…
Q: Any chance Kolten Wong returns to the Cardinals?
The up-and-down flight path for leasing St. Louis Lambert International Airport to a private operator is grounded again, perhaps for good. Wil…
Nearly 700 people waited outside HCI Alternatives in Collinsville at 7 a.m. on Jan. 1 for the first chance to legally buy marijuana for the pl…
Pueblo Nuevo Mexican Restaurant & Cantina in Hazelwood closed in late October after 37 years. "We have laughed, cried, ate, drank, danced,…
Mayor Lyda Krewson appeared ready to seek reelection, even as her first term covered a tumultuous four years at City Hall and on the streets.