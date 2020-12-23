 Skip to main content
9. NFL Hail Mary rejected
9. NFL Hail Mary rejected

A final request for arbitration from the lawyers representing the Rams and the NFL in their ongoing legal battle with the St. Louis region regarding the Rams' relocation to Los Angeles was batted down in April, when the U.S. Supreme Court decided it would not weigh in on the Rams’ attempts to steer the matter toward private arbitration instead of public court. That decision meant the case that claims the Rams and the NFL violated their own relocation guidelines, among other things, will play out one of two ways. It will either be settled, or it will be decided by a jury trial. Depositions, which are being conducted virtually due to the pandemic, are under way and will continue for months. A trial date has been scheduled for the fall of 2021. 

