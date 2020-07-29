9. Pattonville School District

Description: That all will learn. It's a simple mission, but one that grounds Pattonville's approach to providing a personalized education for each child based on their needs and strengths. The Pattonville School District is a caring PreK-12 public school district in St. Louis County that is recognized in Missouri and nationally for outstanding academic achievement. The district is consistently named among the top public school districts in Missouri and the nation by Niche.com. Pattonville was also recognized by U.S. News and World Report as having one of the top high schools in Missouri and the nation. Our student population is richly diverse and reflective of our global society, representing 38 languages and 64 countries.
Sector: Primary/Secondary school
Headquarters: St. Ann
Year Founded: 1930
Employees: 971
Website: psdr3.org
