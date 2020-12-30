 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
9.
0 comments

9.

  • 0
Subscribe for $1 a month

Doesn’t matter which school, just give us one local team in the Sweet 16. Of course, it would be a big deal if either St. Louis U. or Mizzou simply made the NCAA Tournament. But in a year when it’s possible both will (and Illinois, too), it would be a bunch of fun to follow a winning team through the first weekend. And then, the week before the next round is always mesmerizing. A week of anticipation, a week of dissecting matchups, a week of dreaming — it’s two more wins to the Final Four, right? Why can’t they win just two more games?

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Wear a 'dang mask'
Online

Wear a 'dang mask'

The first time COVID-19 made the Post-Dispatch front page was on Jan. 21, with word that a “new coronavirus” in China could be spread by human…

7. BattleHawks rise and fall
Online

7. BattleHawks rise and fall

Professional wrestling kingpin Vince McMahon’s second attempt to create a competitor to the NFL was a smash success in the city The Shield aba…

Online

9. NFL Hail Mary rejected

A final request for arbitration from the lawyers representing the Rams and the NFL in their ongoing legal battle with the St. Louis region reg…

10. Mizzou moves forward
Online

10. Mizzou moves forward

Despite pandemic-related challenges including mangled schedules and limited practice time, the Tigers found forward traction in their primary …

Krewson bows out
Online

Krewson bows out

Mayor Lyda Krewson appeared ready to seek reelection, even as her first term covered a tumultuous four years at City Hall and on the streets.  

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports