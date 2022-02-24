A big, beaded return

Nearly two years into the pandemic, St. Louis is ready to let the good times roll again. Mardi Gras returns to the streets of Soulard this weekend, highlighted by the 3-mile Grand Parade with dozens of colorful, creative floats. In Friday's Go! Magazine, reporter Valerie Schremp Hahn has your guide to the revelry.

And why should Soulard have all the fun? Valerie also introduces you to a group of friends who organized an inaugural Mardi Gras celebration this weekend in Granite City. They envisioned a "fun, little, tiny event," but it ended up being much bigger.

Plus, Kevin C. Johnson reviews last night's concert by Imagine Dragons at Enterprise Center. The nearly sold-out show was the biggest so far in what is shaping up to be the first full year of live music since 2019.

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor