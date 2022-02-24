 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

A big, beaded return

  • 0
Go! Magazine logo

Nearly two years into the pandemic, St. Louis is ready to let the good times roll again. Mardi Gras returns to the streets of Soulard this weekend, highlighted by the 3-mile Grand Parade with dozens of colorful, creative floats. In Friday's Go! Magazine, reporter Valerie Schremp Hahn has your guide to the revelry.

And why should Soulard have all the fun? Valerie also introduces you to a group of friends who organized an inaugural Mardi Gras celebration this weekend in Granite City. They envisioned a "fun, little, tiny event," but it ended up being much bigger.

Plus, Kevin C. Johnson reviews last night's concert by Imagine Dragons at Enterprise Center. The nearly sold-out show was the biggest so far in what is shaping up to be the first full year of live music since 2019. 

— Gabe Hartwig, Post-Dispatch deputy features editor

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News