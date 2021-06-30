A big step forward

Woodstock captured headlines in the summer of 1969, but another huge music festival was happening at the same time. Amir “Questlove” Thompson (of the Roots and "The Tonight Show") directs "Summer of Soul," which unearths footage from the Harlem Cultural Festival. He tells our Kevin C. Johnson that the documentary, in theaters and on Hulu on Friday, is a step forward for telling Black stories.
And the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are cruising the Mississippi again, with a variety of themed excursions. The attraction got creative during the pandemic, improving food offerings at the Paddlewheel Cafe, adding a Dockside Bar and organizing a Music on the Dock concert series. A Red, White & Brews bash July 4 will feature a crawfish boil, live music and more festive fun.