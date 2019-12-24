A big-time shot for major soccer

The breakthrough goal is on the board, the clock ticking tantalizingly close to victory.
St. Louis, a town with rich soccer tradition, has not fielded a major outdoor team since the Stars moved away in 1977. Over the years, unrealistic or underfunded plans wilted. In 2017, city voters rejected a $60 million public subsidy to build a soccer stadium near Union Station.
But one year later, a sound plan blossomed with real money and soccer pedigree — members of the famously generous family that owns Clayton-based Enterprise Rent-A-Car and former professional kicker James Kavanaugh, chief of World Wide Technology. Their key promise was to build the stadium primarily with their own money.
On July 31, Major League Soccer voted to award St. Louis its 28th franchise, to begin play in the 2022 season.
“It’s hard to imagine Major League Soccer without St. Louis,” said league commissioner Don Garber at the big announcement in St. Louis three weeks later.
Assuming all goes as planned, he soon won’t have to. The local franchise, led by Carolyn Kindle Betz, a granddaughter of Enterprise founder Jack Taylor, intends to begin construction early next year on a 22,500-seat open-air stadium. The site is six square blocks of grass and parking lots north of Market Street and west of 20th Street, catercorner from St. Louis Union Station. Offices and practice fields would be south of Market. Total sticker price: $461 million.
Public support would come in the form of city property-tax abatement, sales-tax breaks and state tax credits, the last of which is under skeptical review in Jefferson City. The franchise will own the stadium.
Also still to come — a team name. The franchise has asked fans for ideas and plans to announce one soon.